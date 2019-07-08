Tipperary store joins battle against dog dirt on the streets with Scoop the Poop campaign

Clonmel store Maxi Zoo is handing out free bags to dog owners to pick up their pets’ poo.

It’s part of a nationwide campaign by the company to tackle the problem of dog dirt on our streets.

The Scoop the Poop campaign involves distributing free bags to pick up the dirt.

To combat the epidemic of dog fouling in the country the company is giving away 1.5 million free Biodegradable poo bags in July.

A spokesman for the company said they are looking forward to a favourable response to the move.