Pride of Tipp to be selected on Saturday night
.
The Pride of Tipperary fashion show in association with Get Glam with Gret takes place on Thursday July 11th in Aherlow House Hotel.
The finale of The Pride of Tipperary takes place in Tipp Town Plaza on Saturday July 13th
The Pride of Tipperary committee would like to thank all sponsors of our ladies and our main sponsors
Tipperary Racecourse
Great National Ballykisteen Hotel
The Ha'Penney Place Tipperary
Aherlow House Hotel
Tipperary Credit Union
Supermacs at Tipp Town Plaza
Tipperary Co-Op
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on