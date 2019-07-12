Burncourt gears up for its annual festival weekend

Burncourt’s annual gala weekend will take place on the weekend of July 19 to July 21.

The annual festival “45” Card Game will take place next Tuesday, July,16.

This will be followed with a festival table quiz on Friday, July19 in Butler’s Bar at 9pm with questions to suit all.

There will be a car treasure hunt on Saturday, July 20, starting at 6.30pm.

The always popular annual gala day will take place on Sunday, July 21 with gates open at 1.30pm.

This year the gala day will move to a new location with an offer from the 4th Cork Scout Group to use their field and facilities near Coakley’s Cross. There will be plenty of fun for all, lots of activities for children, sideshows, races and games, tea and BBQ. This is always a great family day out.