Tipperary TD says reference terms for CervicalCheck review a 'joke'

The terms of reference for the CervicalCheck rapid review announced by the HSE have been branded a “joke” by Deputy Alan Kelly.

The HSE last week announced an immediate review of a computer glitch that meant that hundreds of women who underwent CervicalCheck screening were not issued with their results.

HSE CEO Paul Reid said the review would be led by a chairperson external to the HSE and that it would be completed in a “timely manner”.

However, Deputy Kelly responded this Monday saying that while a review of this situation was very much needed, many aspects of the review were lacking real substance.

“The fact that the role of the Minister’s office hasn’t been included in this is a joke,” he said.

One woman, Sharon, said that it took months of calls and queries to get the HSE to acknowledge that an IT glitch had occurred.

“I have seen Sharon’s correspondence with the Minister and it is unacceptable that the role of the Department of Health hasn’t been included in the terms of reference,” said Deputy Kelly.

The Labour spokesperson on Health, said that what was worrying was that the HSE were playing such a huge role in this investigation despite appointing an independent chair.

“The fact that the HSE are servicing this review means that HSE is essentially investigating themselves, this should not be the case,” he said.

The Tipperary TD pointed out that the review didn’t include Sharon or other women who were impacted by the glitch.

“These women should be front and centre,” said Deputy Kelly.

“I think the timelines for this review do need to be adjusted to go back to when the HPV tests were ordered.

Deputy Kelly said that if the recommendations of the Scally report ertr to be taken seriously, then the fact that the patients advocates, Lorraine Walsh and Stephen Teap’s lack of knowledge of the IT glitch must be included in the scope of investigation.

“Why weren’t these key people told? This review should advise whether there is any potential for negative clinical outcomes as a result of this error,” he said.

Deputy Kelly said that he had “many concerns” about the review.

“I believe the scope and terms of reference needs to be completely rewritten. Otherwise, it is hard to see what purpose it will serve,” he said.