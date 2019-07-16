Roscrea People, Tidy Towns, and Community Employment scheme join forces in tree planting campaign

Roscrea People, Tidy Towns and the CE scheme joined together to plant commemorative trees around Roscrea in honour of some People of the Year 2018.

At the corner of the Glebe Park, a replacement lime tree was planted in honour of the 2018 Citizen of the Year. This is just a temporary plaque while a brass one is made. Barney Hogan continues to do great voluntary work making sure that Roscrea is free of litter at the weekends.

The editor of Roscrea People, George Cunningham, helped Andrew Walsh unveil the plaque for his hornbeam tree. He is seen, left, with Andrew at the hornbeam at Parkmore just off the SH roundabout.

Some time ago a lime tree was planted at Sheehane in honour of Roscrea’s Neighbour of the Year John Curry. A suitable plaque will be erected there. Roscrea People and Tidy Towns are most disappointed that many of the plane trees planted in honour of the 21 gold medalists in the Commmunity Games have failed. It’s hoped to plant replacements in the Autumn.