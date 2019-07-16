Tipperary breeder is new president of Irish Hereford Breed Society

Henry Dudley of Dovea, Thurles, has taken up the office of president of the Irish Hereford Breed Society.

Mr Dudley’s Lakelodge herd has since its foundation had some considerable success both in the showring and in the sale ring including a number of exports to Northern Ireland and the UK.

The herd is founded on carefully selected lines mainly from the well-known Kilsunny herd of Trevor Dudley, brother to Henry, who lives close by.

The aim is for quality rather than quantity and to supply bulls and surplus heifers for sale to breeders and commercial producers.

Among the most notable herd achievements is the export of Lakelodge Storm 2nd, a Churchill Storm son purchased from Henry by a syndicate of breeders in the UK. He has bred exceptionally well in several of top herds there since his departure from these shores.

Prior to export, he was champion at the Limerick and Nenagh shows.

A regular exhibitor across the country, Henry had a string of successes with Lakelodge Queen Mildred 7th when a heifer, being crowned Overall Heifer Calf Champion at Nenagh where the cream of the crop is exhibited.

Currently a member of the society’s council, Mr Dudley was the Irish Hereford Breed Society’s nominee for the Hall of Fame Award in 2015.

He has voiced concerns in relation to the difficulty in introducing new and diverse bloodlines so necessary to pedigree breeders given the volatility of the star system used in Irish cattle evaluation.

The situation in relation to AI bulls in particular is creating major difficulties and confusion for participants in the BGDP scheme he stated.

A stalwart member of the Irish Shows Association, he has served as chairman of the Munster Branch of the Irish Hereford Society.

His time and dedication given to the development of the Nenagh Show knows no bounds. Nenagh is now recognised as one of the top shows in Ireland on the Hereford calendar. The 2019 event will once again be on August Bank Holiday Monday and he is busy canvassing entries.

A tireless supporter of the Irish agricultural show he has a deep appreciation for the work it does in striving for and achieving excellence in all aspects of country life from arts to crafts to poultry, horses and particularly to excellence in cattle production.

Mr Dudley is very appreciative of the Government support provided this year and last year to the Irish agricultural shows, many of which are struggling to survive with crippling costs.