Tipperary first responder groups get €70,000 for vital equipment

Three first responder groups in Tipperary have received funding of over €70,000 for vital new equipment.

South East Mountaiin Rescue has received €50,000 for an incident command vehicle.

Cashel Order of Malta has been awarded €10,777 for a stretcher and two AEDs.

Amd Rathcabbin First Responders has received €3,800 for AEDs and other equipment.

The funding was part of a €567,000 package to thirty first responder organisations in rural areas across the country announced by Minister Michael Ring under the Clar programme.

The money goes towards vehicles, defibrillators and other equipment.