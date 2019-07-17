Family fun on the cards at Tipperary Racecourse

Tipperary Racecourse Family Fun Day,sponsored by Tipperary Town Plaza, featuring the Tipperary Town Plaza Handicap Chase will take place on Sunday July 21.

Details of the raceday were announced at the launch on Monday, July 15 in Tipperary Town Plaza.

The launch was attended by professional jockey Danny Mullins, Paudie Byrne Manager of Tipperary Town Plaza, Stef Thornton Assistant Manager of Tipperary Town Plaza, and Andrew Hogan, manager of Tipperary Racecourse.

The raceday is set to be a fantastic day out for everyone with thrilling National Hunt racings as well as free fun activities for the whole family. With a carnival theme, racegoers can expect a variety of activities from jugglers and face-painting to an authentic carousel and swing boats in the surrounds of Tipperary Racecourse.

Tickets start from just €15 per adult, with under 18s going free. Families can also avail of the exclusive online family ticket for only €20 for two adults with children.

Read more news on Tipperarylive

Commenting on the launch, Andrew Hogan, manager of Tipperary Racecourse, said “We are delighted to welcome Tipperary Town Plaza again as our sponsors for the 2019 Family Fun Day. Family Fun Day is one of our season highlights and is always a great day out for the whole family. We are looking forward to welcoming everyone back to Tipperary Races on Sunday July 21st.”