The late Sarah Ryan of Kilbreedy, Ardmayle had great strength of character

Sarah Ryan of Kilbreedy, Ardmayle passed away at Waterford University Hospital on Saturday, July 6. Her death came as a surprise to many as she had attended her usual Saturday evening Mass a few weeks before that.

She was the last surviving sibling in the Ryan family and had reached her 86th year. Sarah spent her entire life in her native place, working on the land and embracing rural life. She had a keen interest in both the canine and equine industry, growing up in the glory days of the wonder plough horse ‘My Love’ that became a renowned showjumper at the very highest level.

She learned to be self-reliant and self sufficient at a time when the convenience of ready made foods and knitwear was still a long way off.

Her domestic skills were enhanced by her membership of the Boherlahan ICA Guild where she was a long-standing and valued member. Sarah knew the importance of community in a rural setting and contributed to it whenever the opportunity arose. She was an enthusiastic supporter and participant in the horticultural shows in the parish over forty years ago. She was a dedicated and active member of the local parish council for many years, and when bingo was organised she not only became a loyal patron but an organiser and helper.

This loyalty continued until recent times when the feebleness of life prevented her from attending. Sarah had great strength of character, living out the twilight years of her life to the full. She was a woman of faith and her regular attendance at Mass despite her ailments gave testimony to this. Sarah’s remains were reposed at Devitt’s Funeral Parlour, Cashel, on Monday evening and following concelebrated Requiem Mass in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Boherlahan the following day, she was laid to rest in Ardmayle Cemetery. Sarah will be sadly missed by her son Joe, daughter-in-law Ailish, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. May the green sod of Ardmayle rest lightly upon her