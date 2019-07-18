Tipperary community enhances its town with beautiful walkway

The well-used ‘Harrington Walkway’, one of the major projects under-taken by Fethard Tidy Towns in 2011 that takes pedestrians off the busy Clonmel Road so they can safely walk from Congress Terrace to Jesuits Walk avoiding traffic, has been further enhanced recently with the help of Fethard’s tidy towns TÚS workers.

The enhancement project involved the landscaping and planting of flowering plants, scrubs, and trees along one side of the walkway with materials supplied by TÚS, Coolmore Stud and local individuals. Fethard & Killusty Community Council continues to benefit from the annual support of the Government’s TÚS 4scheme and local manager, Richard Wood.

Their contribution to local projects is greatly appreciated and enables the Community Council to achieve our current work projects and take on new ones. TÚS is a community work placement initiative to provide short-term, quality work opportunities for those who are unemployed.

The original ‘Harrington Walkway’ project was made possible by the generosity of the Harrington family for allowing us the use of their land, and Tipperary County Council’s local foreman Jimmy Horan and his team of workers. Mrs Mary Harrington officially opened the walkway on September 14, 2011, and has since been one of the most used walkways in Fethard.