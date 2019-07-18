Holycross is ready for Cut Loose country music festival this Sunday

All roads lead to Holycross on Sunday next for the annual Cut Loose country music festival which is set to be the biggest and best yet, according to organisers Holycross Ballycahill GAA club.

They will come from far and near to be part of one of the biggest days in the country music scene, and indeed one of the best summer festivals in the land.

A wonderful team of volunteers under the watchful eyes of Holycross Ballycahill GAA club Chairman Michael Ryan, and Chairman of the Cut Loose Festival Committee, Deputy Michael Lowry TD, have swung into action and are busy putting the finishing touches to the place so that the one day event can run as smoothly as it has done since its inception.

There will be medical assistance and help all over the venue, which is entirely wheelchair friendly.

Superb facilities including free parking, food and drink outlets and a magnificent atmosphere from start to finish have become the hallmarks of Cut Loose and according to Michael Lowry, patrons really appreciate the superb value for money.

“We have maintained the price at the same level since the very start and visitors are very appreciative of the sense of value for money. For just €20 you see all the big stars and within the grounds the food and drink outlets are reasonably priced so that people can really enjoy themselves,” Michael Lowry said.

Dancing on the specially constructed dancefloor continues right throughout the day and well into the evening. This dancefloor has increased in size with each year and the installers - a team of local volunteers - have become experts in their field.

Among the performers on the day will be the likes of the ever popular Nathan Carter, who headlines the festival, Michael English, Derek Ryan, Jimmy Buckley, Louise Morrissey, Keith and Lorraine, and The Conquerors. There will be ample seating throughout the grounds, including much covered seating in the stand, a designated picnic area and of course ice cream and treats aplenty to keep all the kiddies happy.

Tickets for the event cost just €20 and all kids under 12 go free. Tickets will be available at the entrance points on the day or can also be purchased on tickets.ie or at local Supervalu and Centra stores. It is advisable to have tickets pre-bought as this leads to greater ease of access to the grounds.

Gates open in Holycross at 11:00am and the music begins at 12:30 and will continue right up to 7:00pm.

So, dust off your dancing shoes and get on down to Holycross for what will be one hell of a festival.