Tipperary Journalist for Kilmore Quay talk

Vincent Hogan, the renowned Tipperary sports journalist and co-author of Davy Fitzgerald’s biography At All Costs, will be among the key writers interviewed as part of Write By The Sea, Kilmore Quay’s Literary Festival, taking place over the last weekend in September.

Hogan, who was educated at Nenagh CBS and has since made a name for himself as a perceptive sports journalist, will be interviewed by Tom Mooney, who, apart from being a former newspaper editor and published author, is also a keen sports fan, especially of Formula One Motor racing.

The Fitzgerald biography covers that part of his action-packed career that includes the Clare-born man’s current role as manager of Wexford Hurling Team, recent winners of the Leinster GAA Senior Championship. The book has been a massive seller, having followed in the footsteps of Hogan’s other books about sporting heroes of the calibre of Paul McGrath and Nicky English.

According to Lucy Moore, chair of Write By The Sea, “This is the first time we’ve featured sport as part of Write By The Sea, but the response to the inclusion of Davy’s co-author has been so positive that I suspect we’ll be under pressure to fit it into our programme every year from here on.”

The Write By The Sea 2019 committee have expressed their gratitude to their sponsors as well as The Arts Council and RTÉ -Supporting The Arts for their invaluable support.

