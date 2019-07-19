New head at Tipperary-based herd improvement company

The new Systems Manager for Livestock Improvement Corporation (LIC) Ireland says that his series of countrywide visits with farmers over the coming months will feature discussions around environmental sustainability, feed efficiency and efficient cows, as the business continues its drive to improve the quality of the national herd.

Kilkenny man John Tobin, who has returned from working in the agricultural sector in New Zealand, has taken up the role with the Tipperary-based herd improvement company LIC Ireland.

He will be focusing on the management of LIC Ireland's bull breeding programme and delivering LIC’s nationwide service of pasture-to-profit consultancy, which aims to add value to farmers looking to improve the sustainability of their business.

The Tullaroan native, who has spent the last seven years in NZ, is now based at the LIC Ireland headquarters at Cahir, just 30 minutes from where he was raised on a dairy farm.

A former Teagasc employee - at Kildalton Agricultural and Horticultural College and Moorepark’s Animal and Grassland Research and Innovation Centre in Fermoy - John has a passion for grass management and farm efficiency.

In NZ, John gained vital agri-banking experience with sector giant, the ASB Group, having earlier served time as an agricultural tutor(with ASB Group?)

More recently while in NZ, as a regional animal nutrition consultant with Nutritech Limited, he provided consultancy advice to dairy and beef farmers, agri-contractors and feed mills.

He says his favourite role in NZ, however, was with LIC where he won a number of awards while a Farm Solutions Manager in Northland.

In this role, he also worked with the breeder of Integrity, one of LIC’s top jersey bulls, which is an Irish favourite better known as OKT. Integrity was introduced to the LIC Hall Of Fame earlier this year.

John was first introduced to LIC when he took on the management role on a 650-cow herd in Whangarei in the North Island.

John will be travelling nationwide over the coming months to meet farmers and gain insights into their needs and answering questions. they have about breeding solutions.