Appeal for Tipperary input into survey on impact of child sex abuse on siblings

A new research study by academics at Dublin City University which will examine the impact of disclosures of child sexual abuse on the siblings of children who have experienced such abuse, is appealing to anyone impacted by this issue and residing in the Tipperary region to take part in an online survey.

The study is the first of its kind in Ireland and is led by Dr Rosaleen McElvaney and Dr Simon Dunne from the School of Nursing and Human Sciences.

While much is know about the impact of various issues on families such as substance abuse, in contrast, little is documented nationally or internationally to provide insights about siblings who learn of the sexual abuse of their own brother or sister. Siblings have been referred to as the “hidden group” of child sexual abuse; as very little is known about their specific experiences.

The online survey will seek information about the nature of the child sexual abuse experienced by the sibling; details of the disclosure, including who was told, when they were told and how the disclosure came about; and the short- and long-term reactions to the disclosure.

It is envisaged that this study will form the basis for further qualitative and quantitative research into this area and assist in formulating public policy responses and offer recommendations on how best to respond to siblings in the aftermath of a disclosure of child sexual abuse.

Statistics in Ireland have shown that approximately one in four have been the victim of child sexual abuse (CSA) and there are large bodies of data to demonstrate the negative consequences of CSA.

Small sample one-off studies have shown that siblings struggle to cope with the legacy of their sibling’s abuse, in the context of what they thought was a normal family environment. Often these siblings experience guilt, anger and despair.

Dr. Rosaleen McElvaney commented: “This is an under researched area but services, such as One in Four, are responding to families’ needs by providing support to siblings, many of whom really struggle. We need some reliable data on both the nature and the extent of the impact of child sexual abuse on family relationships so that we know how best to respond to these families.”

Dr Simon Dunne added: “Very little is known about how disclosures of childhood sexual abuse impact siblings and their relationships with other family members, including victims of abusethemselves. If you are a sibling of a victim of child sexual abuse, completing this national survey will allow your voice to be heard on these issues and what can be done to address your support needs in the future