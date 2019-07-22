New task force for Tipperary town to be announced by the Taoiseach

A new task force is to be announced for Tipperary.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has agreed to a request to establish the body and it is understood that the March4Tipp protest group will take part in its work.

Independent TD Michael Lowry confirmed today that the Taoiseach has agreed to establish a Task Force to address the many and varied issues afflicting Tipp Town.

He said he is pleased that the Government has followed through on his Dail requests to appoint a dedicated Task Force to the town.

Alison Harvey has been appointed to independently chair and lead the Task Force and Deputy Lowry has said she’s experienced and professional with the capability and competence to be an excellent leader.

He said the Task Force will have full autonomy. Alison Harvey will procure and appoint a suitable Project Manager. The Project Manager will be based in Tipperary and accessible to all interested parties.

The Task Force will have its own fund and manage its own budget and will have the imprimatur of Government.

The Task Force will report directly to Government through the Department of Planning and Urban Renewal and through the office of Taoiseach.

Alison Harvey will have influence with and access to all Government departments and Ministers, including all State Agencies.

Minister Damien English will nominate some key personnel to sit on the Task Force. He will call for submissions for people to be considered for appointment – people such as those with a successful Business or Commercial background either at home or internationally and people with entrepreneurial skills, retired public servants and academics – generally people with proven ability that can bring brain trust to the table.

Deputy Lowry continued – “Tipperary County Council and the Tipperary Town Forum will be an integral part of the process. The Forum has been very active, it has performed a very useful purpose.

“It's a partnership of the County Council with community leaders, local organisations and voluntary groups. They have identified several opportunities, tasks and projects which will be considered for an action plan.

“March4Tipp steadfastly refused to engage with the Town Forum. I always felt that it is important that this group be involved and actively participate in the work of the Task Force.

“I worked closely with Minister English and the officials in the Taoiseach office to ensure that the aspirations and objectives of the March4Tipp group were met.

“I am very pleased that March4Tipp will now join the Task Force and make a constructive and positive contribution to the process.

“I was involved in a considerable amount of painstaking discussion and negotiation which has led to this result.

“The Taoiseach will shortly formally announce the Task Force, it's structure, terms and conditions. I am satisfied that the Task Force will be effective in its work and deliver results for Tipperary Town”.