Unique link-up between thoroughbred horse breeders and Tipperary local enterprise office

The Irish Thoroughbred Breeders Association and the Tipperary Local Enterprise Office have joined forced to run a management development programme in the county for horse breeders.

Similar events have taken place elsewhere in the country with considerable success.

The workshops have been specifically geared towards people working in the Irish thoroughbred Industry and aims to attract a wide spread of participants, from young and emerging breeders to those more established, both flat and national hunt.

The many challenges of 21st century thoroughbred production are ever changing and now more than ever, the importance of life-long learning cannot be underestimated. ITBA’s

Kerry Ryan said they were delighted to be partnering with the Local Enterprise Office (LEO) on this educational initiative and thank the LEO for supporting and co-funding these workshops. Established in 2014 by the Department of Business, Enterprise and Innovation, the 31 Local Enterprise Offices nationwide are operated in a partnership between Enterprise Ireland and the local authorities.

Devised as a “first stop shop” for those looking to start a business or for small businesses looking for support, the Local Enterprise Offices are now a significant source of job creation and a hub of entrepreneurship across the country.

LEOs offer a comprehensive range of supports from mentoring and training to financial assistance and Brexit planning, to entrepreneurs and small businesses alike to help them to plan, start and grow.

Since 2014 the Local Enterprise Offices across the country have approved and contributed funding to over 5,000 business and entrepreneurial projects, 40,577 people have received mentoring support through the LEO network, while over 17,500 have taken a Start Your Own Business course. One of the remits of the LEO Network is to drive the development of local enterprise, putting local micro and small business at the heart of job creation in Ireland.

This is where the Irish thoroughbred industry and LEO dovetail, as breeders are running small businesses and providing local as well as indigenous jobs.

Nowhere is this more evident than in Co. Tipperary and the surrounding counties.

Collectively there are well over 2,000 registered breeders in this part of the country, many of whom are creating rural employment and contributing to their local economies .

“We look forward to establishing and nurturing a good work relationship the LEO networks, which has 31 dedicated teams across the country" , said Kerry RyanRichard Brabazon who attended an earlier workshop in January said - “Those of us working in the thoroughbred industry tend to be so absorbed with our daily hands-on work with horses that we often overlook the business management side of our operation.

“I found this course was extremely helpful in addressing this shortcoming that we can easily fall into. ITBA put together a thoroughly professional team of instructors to guide us towards better business practices.

“As an aside, I found the coffee breaks useful in providing an opportunity to share our business problems and our recently acquired knowledge with our peers in the bloodstock industry.

The Tipperary course starts on Tuesday, August 6. Spaces are limited, early booking is essential. Contact ITBA HQ 045 877543 / kryan@itba.ie