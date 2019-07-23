Gardai make five small drug seizures in Clonmel, Carrick-on-Suir and Kilsheelan

Gardai made five smaller drug seizures in Clonmel, Carrick-on-Suir and Kilsheelan last Thursday and Saturday.

The drugs seizures made last Thursday included a small amount of cannabis found by gardai conducting a house search in Carrrick-on-Suir; Methadone seized during a house search in Kilsheelan and a small amount of cannabis found on a man searched on the Heywood Road in Clonmel.

Gardai also seized small quantities of tablets from two men they searched on Thomas Street in Clonmel last Saturday.

To read about other drugs seizures made in Clonmel and Carrick-on-Suir over the past week check out this story published on TipperaryLive on Monday.

https://www.tipperarylive.ie/news/home/432982/gardai-seize-an-estimated-1250-worth-of-cannabis-and-heroin-in-carrick-on-suir-and-clonmel.html