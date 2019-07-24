A community answers the call: Newport rallies to raise funds in Kevin’s fight against cancer

A major fundraising drive is underway across the county this week to help a young Tipperary man battling a rare form of cancer.

Twenty-nine year old Kevin Bourke from Newport was diagnosed with thymic squamous cell carcinoma in 2018 and now urgently requires immunotherapy treatment to give him a fighting chance at life.

A major online fundraising campaign was launched last Friday by Kevin’s friends and family to help raise the necessary €100,000 required to pay for his treatment.

To date a GoFundMe page has raised over €66,000 through thousands of donors from all over Ireland and abroad.

The popular young man has said he is overwhelmed by the public's response to the campaign.

"I've been absolutely blown away by the response so far. It's been really overwhelming and humbling to receive so much support, generosity and well wishes since I got sick. To know that so many people want to help means so much to me and my family. The campaign has been a real boost mentally as well, the last few days have been fantastic in so many ways. I could never thank everyone enough for their support but I'd like for everyone to know how much I appreciate their help and I'll be forever grateful for their support,” he said.

In 2016 Kevin first developed severe neck pain however an MRI didn’t show up any abnormalities in December of that year.

Despite numerous visits to physiotherapists and pain management specialists no one could find what was wrong.

However in early 2018, Kevin developed shortness of breath while out walking and a subsequent chest x-ray that May revealed a cancerous mass in his left upper chest.

It was not possible to operate due to its proximity to his heart and Kevin immediately began IV chemotherapy which proved promising.

Earlier this year Kevin received the unfortunate news that another tumour had developed on his skin. This was again treated with chemo but more bad news followed after doctors informed him of a growth developing close to his heart.

But in spite of his diagnosis Kevin’s mum Mary has said her son has dealt with each setback with positivity and determination.

“He never let it get to him. He made a decision there and then not to even google it. He just asked what’s next and has since been following the doctor’s plans to get him back on track. Even on his darkest day, the days he is so weak, he still remains positive and I’m so proud of him for this,” she said.

“If we could raise this money it would mean that our community has given my son a fighting chance. The doctors can do all they can do but if we aren’t in a position to pay for it then Kevin simply can’t get it. People in Newport have been so giving and so loving so far and we would be lost without them."

“We just don’t have this kind of money for the treatment but if we don’t get it for him I don’t know what will happen. It’s now down to the wire. This needs to happen immediately. Chemo will soon not be an option as his body can’t take it anymore,” she said.

Kevin's treatment involves a series of immunotherapy infusions which will work on his immune system, helping to fight the disease. However the cost per infusion is €8,085 and its forecast that Kevin will require a minimum of eight for the treatment to work.

As it's also not as tough on the system as chemotherapy and doesn’t have as many nasty side effects, it will also improve the quality of Kevin’s life and gives him the best option at keeping the cancer at bay.

Kevin pictured on his graduation day in UL with his mother Mary and brother Ruairi

A community answers the call

Over the last seven days, Newport has proven its at its strongest when working together.

For the Bourke family, who moved to Newport from Roscrea in 2005 after Kevin's dad John sadly passed away, the sense of community is striking.

“To be honest up to now the whole community in Newport has shown just how great they are. People who Kevin never even met have arrived at the door with holy water, holy medals, prayers, offers of help and good wishes. We have been so humbled by this kindness; it makes the whole process a little easier on us all,” said his mum.

In his teens Kevin became involved with the local soccer team Newport Town AFC and played hurling with C.L.G Tulach Sheasta.

He attended St. Mary’s Secondary School in the town, where his easy going nature helped him make many great friendships.

In his early twenties, Kevin spent time teaching in South Korea and also travelled around Canada. He completed a Masters in culture and colonization in NUIG and was working in Limerick prior to his diagnosis, sharing a house with his younger brother Ruairi.

Kevin says his dream for when he gets better is to continue his travels around the world and visit South America with his friends.

How to help:

To help fight Kevin’s cancer with him people can donate online – Go Fund Me- The Kevin Bourke Treatment Fund.

Alternatively people can also donate through a Credit Union account that has been set up in Newport: Kevin Bourke Fund: Iban - IE47MURN99219510177117

AIB Bank- Kevin Bourke Account- Iban IE80AIBK93014827681080

Gala Hair Design in Newport will also donate all money taken from wash and blow dries at the hair salon this coming Friday to the fund.