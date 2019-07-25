Medieval warfare re-enactment at Ormond Castle a Tipperary highlight during Heritage Week

Heritage Week 2019, which takes place nationwide from August 17 to 25 will showcase the joy, diversity and accessibility that can be found within our country’s rich heritage.

As a nation of storytellers, all of our heritage is linked to stories of people, places, moments and things.

Events taking place in Tipperary include a Medieval warfare re-enactment at Ormond Castle, a lost words art & craft workshop at Roscrea Castle, ‘Dancing at the Crossroads’ in Roscrea, and lots lots more. Full details at heritageweek.ie.

Heritage Week 2019 will be a call to action for people to discover, interpret and embrace their heritage and in turn create their own new pastime - to become an explorer, an archaeologist, a storyteller, an eco warrior.

With over 2,000 events taking place throughout the country, there is undoubtedly an event for everyone, no matter their age or interests. The eclectic offering of events in this year’s schedule includes picnics & parties, talks & tours, ceilís, crafts & craic, all of which serve to make our country’s heritage more inclusive than ever.

National Heritage Week is a celebration of Ireland's built, natural and cultural heritage and aims to generate awareness, appreciation and preservation of our wonderful resources.

This year The Heritage Council’s chosen theme for Heritage Week is the celebration of Pastimes and Past Times.

Speaking on the importance of Heritage week, Minister for Culture, Heritage & the Gaeltacht, Josepha Madigan said “I pay tribute to the hundreds of individuals and communities across Ireland who, every year, give of themselves to stage events and share their interest in heritage with the public at large. This commitment is the backbone of our heritage, and it is more important than ever, given the imperatives around climate action, that we nurture those who nurture our heritage.”

The Heritage Week programme features events for all ages, most of which are free to attend. Local highlights include:

Medieval Warfare Reenactment, Ormond Castle - August 18

Join us for an afternoon of action as fully armoured warriors battle for survival, using steel replica armour and weapons in full contact medieval fighting. Meet the warriors and see their weapons!

The Lost Words Art & Craft Workshop, Roscrea Castle, August 24

A magical nature themed workshop, aiming to bring lost words such as acorn & wren back to life through arts & crafts. Suitable for children aged four to 12 years. Ten children per workshop.

Dancing at the Crossroads, Knock Village, Roscrea, August 25

Dance your way onto one of five roads leading to Knock Village and enjoy what was once the most popular social event in Ireland. Jigs, Reels, Siege of Ennis, and a cupán tae will be served!

Speaking ahead of the launch of Heritage Week 2019 the CEO of the Heritage Council, Virginia Teehan said “The theme of this year’s National Heritage Week – ‘Pastimes | Past Times’ – is one that will appeal to anyone who can remember what it is to be a child, who has a hobby, enjoys a craft, is an enthusiastic collector, plays an instrument or just likes to tell stories. We hope this year, as in previous years, you find something to enjoy by yourself, with friends or with family.”

Coordinated by the Heritage Council since 2005, National Heritage Week has become one of Ireland’s largest cultural events. Last year, more than half a million people attended in excess of 2,200 events across the country, most of which were hosted by communities, volunteers and individuals who champion Ireland’s heritage in its many forms.