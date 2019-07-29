Roscrea Comhaltas success in Munster Fleadh Cheoil in Ennis

Well done to all members who competed in the Munster Fleadh Cheoil in Ennis recently.

Roscrea Comhaltas is extremely proud of each and every one of you.

It takes a lot of hard work and dedication to compete at this level and we would like to wish all who qualified for Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann, the very best of luck!

Congratulations to the following members who placed at Munster.

Darragh Ryan (12-15) first place English singing

William Holmes (15-18) 1st place mouth organ

Teresa Maher (15-18) 1st place bodhrán

Caoimhe Flannery (15-18) Q Comhrá

Darragh Carey Kennedy (O18) 1st miscellaneous and second banjo

Daniel Coonan (O18) second fiddle slow airs and second whistle slow airs

Orlaith Cleary (O18) second flute slow airs

John Browne third newly composed songs in English, The Half Door

Leona Bowe, Danielle Bowe, Aoife Gilligan and Nicole Cooper (O18) first place 4-hand céilí dancing.