Roscrea Comhaltas success in Munster Fleadh Cheoil in Ennis
Roscrea Comhaltas is extremely proud of each and every musician
Well done to all members who competed in the Munster Fleadh Cheoil in Ennis recently.
It takes a lot of hard work and dedication to compete at this level and we would like to wish all who qualified for Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann, the very best of luck!
Congratulations to the following members who placed at Munster.
Darragh Ryan (12-15) first place English singing
William Holmes (15-18) 1st place mouth organ
Teresa Maher (15-18) 1st place bodhrán
Caoimhe Flannery (15-18) Q Comhrá
Darragh Carey Kennedy (O18) 1st miscellaneous and second banjo
Daniel Coonan (O18) second fiddle slow airs and second whistle slow airs
Orlaith Cleary (O18) second flute slow airs
John Browne third newly composed songs in English, The Half Door
Leona Bowe, Danielle Bowe, Aoife Gilligan and Nicole Cooper (O18) first place 4-hand céilí dancing.
