Update on plans for new Rock of Cashel visitor centre

Plans are progressing on a new reception facility for visitors to the Rock of Cashel, heard the July meeting of Tipperary Cahir Cashel municipal district.

Cllr Declan Burgess requested management to advise if there has been any progress between the OPW, Fáilte Ireland, and the Council relating to a possible off site visitor centre for the Rock of Cashel in the town centre.

Over 400,000 people visited the Rock last year, and €2.5m has been earmarked for a new facility, said Cllr Burgess. “This project really needs to be at the top of our agenda. We need to identify a suitable site - the old convent grounds has been mentioned, and has been in the ownership of the local authority. Cashel has the potential to be a significant tourism hub.”

Cllr Roger Kennedy said “this is a very important project”, and links up to the proposed OPW/Bolton library exhibition on Friar Street. The University of Limerick, which currently houses the Bolton collection, “is ready to rock and roll” in terms of re-locating some of the library back to Cashel. The next job is to get staff for the interpretative centre, added Cllr Kennedy.

