Tipperary pilgrims will ascend to Holy Year Cross on Slievenamon on Sunday, August 11

The annual parish pilgrimage to the Holy Year Cross on Slievenamon takes place on Sunday August 11, with our usual 1pm start from the wooden cross by the Hill Wall.

The Holy Year Cross was erected by the people of the parish to commemorate the Marian Year and was blessed by the late Rev. Patrick O’Donnell, Archbishop of Brisbane, Australia, on August 15 1950. The cross was made of wood and was illuminated both on Christmas night and Easter time using a lamp powered by wet batteries.

By 1974 the wood of the Holy Year Cross had to be replaced by a concrete structure.