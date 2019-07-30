Change to public access at meetings of Tipperary Cashel Cahir municipal district

Cllr Annemarie Ryan Shiner is happy that her proposal to the Municipal Council to change the restriction on public access to meetings was accepted this week.

Now members of the public only need to give three days notice if they want to guarantee a place at the meeting. The public can also turn up on the day and will be able to attend if there are enough seats. Furthermore, the capacity has been increased to twenty five.

At the municipal meeting on Monday 29th July two young adults attended the meeting, well done to Betty (10) and Ahmed (12) who patiently listened to all the news about their community. After the meeting Ahmed and Betty had lots of questions for the Councillors. Ahmed also interviewed various Councillors on future plans for their community and he is currently arranging an interview with a Council Official on how the council is run! These young people are the next generation and potential leaders of the future and it is wonderful to welcome them to grass roots politics.

Annemarie hopes that many more people, both young and old, will now feel that they are welcome to attend the meetings. Cllr Ryan Shiner is asking the community to come along and hear what is happening in their community and assures them they will be made welcome.

This is a small step in the right direction, Cllr Ryan Shiner would like to thank both the Councillors and the Municipal staff for making the changes with her.

The next Municipal Meeting will be on Monday, September 23 at 11am.