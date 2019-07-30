Cahir concert raises over €11,000 for Irish Cancer Society

Last Friday evening the concert organised by Alissa Keating took place in Cahir House Hotel in aid of the Irish Cancer Society. The concert was a huge success with over 350 people attending on the night.

Alissa said afterwards that she would like to sincerely thank everyone that supported "A Concert for a Cause" in any way and thank you for helping to raise €10,000 (donations were at that stage still coming in) for The Irish Cancer Society. However the final total was revealed last Friday to be €11,130. That is a fantastic amount and it will benefit the cause greatly, well done to all involved

