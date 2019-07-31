Pedestrian crossing plan for near Cahir Castle 

Cllr Máirín McGrath has called on Tipperary Cashel Cahir municipal district to consider implementing pedestrian safety measures at Lower Castle Street, Cahir, between the public car park and the entrance to Cahir Castle. Management replied: “a design will be carried out of pedestrian safety measures in this area.

Works will be considered once an appropriate funding source has been obtained.” Cllr McGrath added that there has been a collision recently in that area, requiring an ambulance to be called. “It’s a matter of urgency, especially for tourists coming to Cahir.”

Cllr Andy Moloney said the “last thing” he wanted to see is to have less car parking spaces in Cahir. People should be directed to the current pedestrian crossing, he said.

Meanwhile, Cllr McGrath also called for the Council to consider implementing traffic calming and pedestrian safety measures at Upper Main Street, Ballyporeen, close to the Meadows Estate.

Management responded: “firstly, speeding and the enforcement of the speed limits is a matter for An Garda Siochána. A speed survey has been carried out in this location. The survey will be analysed and a design completed in line with the Council’s traffic calming policy if speeding is identified. Following this, the location will be submitted for funding under the low cost safety scheme if traffic calming measures are required.”