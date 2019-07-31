Tipperary man and former CBS High School teacher appointed principal of Dublin school

Clonmelman - and former CBS High School teacher - Frank Milling (39), has been appointed as the new Principal of Blakestown Community School in Dublin 15.

Frank graduated from University College, Cork with a BA in Gaeilge and Geography in 2000, a Higher Diploma in Education in 2001 and from Ulster University with an M.Ed. (Leadership and Management) in 2012.

Frank tutored in Roinn na Nua-Ghaeilge UCC, was a Member of the Governing Body of UCC and served as President of UCC Students’ Union.

While teaching, he was an NQT Mentor, SSE co-ordinator and Department head. He has worked as an Assistant Examiner for the State Examinations Commission and as a Local Facilitator for the Professional Development Service for Teachers.

From 2016-2018 he was seconded as a Subject Advisor (Gaeilge) to the Junior Cycle for Teachers (JCT), a Department of Education & Skills Support Service for schools.

Before being appointed as Principal of Blakestown Community School, he served as the first Deputy Principal of Firhouse ETSS. He is an Occasional Lecturer to PME students in UCD and an Associate Lecturer (Leadership & Management) at the School of Education at Ulster University.

With specialist change-management and planning expertise, and comprehensive experience of CPD provision, organisational and instructional leadership, Frank is passionate about distributed school leadership, planning, curriculum and assessment reform, phenomenon-based learning, the flipped classroom, restorative practice, learner empowerment, student-voice, capacity-building, and the building of Communities of Practice.

During his career, Frank's actions have promoted inclusion, democracy, equality and respect, working in partnership with students, parents and the wider community to co-create a school culture based on the principles of professionalism and respect to ensure that students develop to become their best selves.

Tá grá aige don Ghaeilge agus tapaíonn sé gach deis í a labhairt ina shaol pearsanta agus proifisiúnta. His hobbies and interests include hiking, rugby, landscape photography and overseas development aid.

"I wish Eileen O'Connor every happiness in her retirement and look forward immensely to negotiating the changes to come with all of the school community in this period of rapid educational change. Blakestown CS will be a beacon of excellent teaching and learning, true to its motto Education for Living.", said Mr. Milling.

Mr. Milling takes the helm of a school which is entering into an exciting era of change.