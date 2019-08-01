Take-up of treatment benefits by self-employed high in Tipperary - Mary Newman Julian

More than 13,500 claims have been approved under the treatment benefit scheme in Tipperary for self-employed people since reforms were introduced by the Government, a Fine Gael General Election candidate has confirmed.

Mary Newman Julian, a General Election candidate in Tipperary, was speaking as she took part in a campaign to raise awareness among business owners about the supports available to them to mark Self-Employed Week.

She said: “Self-employed people have historically got a raw deal when it came to PRSI related benefits, receiving little in terms of support in the event of illness or disability, or even routine medical costs.

“But Fine Gael is committed to creating a supportive environment for entrepreneurship, including providing an income safety net to employees and the self-employed alike.

“Self-employed people cannot be expected to pay PRSI and get so little in return compared with employees, and Fine Gael are working towards enhanced benefits for people who run small businesses or farms all around the country.”

The first steps towards increased benefits for the self-employed have already been taken, with the Treatment Benefit scheme extended to self-employed people (and their dependent spouses) such as small business owners, farmers and tradespeople for the first time in March 2017. This includes optical, dental and hearing aid benefits.

“Figures from the Department of Social Protection show that in 2018 and in the first half of 2019 there were 13,680 claims approved in Tipperary in respect of self-employed contributors,” Ms Newman Julian said.

In addition, the Invalidity Pension was extended to the self-employed from December 2017. This gave the self-employed access to the safety-net of income supports if they become permanently incapable of work because of illness or disability, without having to go through a means test.

“It will be of some reassurance to business people that from November 2019, Jobseeker’s Benefit will be extended to the Self-Employed and this will provide a social insurance support to people who pay class S PRSI if they lose their businesses and, hopefully, provide them with the breathing space and support they need as they re-assess their next steps,” she added.

Ms Newman Julian met with Grainne Murphy of Annaveigh Plants to discuss the challenges and rewards running a business in Tipperary presents.

“We had a very informative discussion that will be available in video and podcast form on the Fine Gael website on Friday August 2. The website also has lots of helpful information that I would encourage people in business or considering setting up a business to explore,” Ms Newman Julian concluded.