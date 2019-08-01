Plan to link Cashel and Cahir via greenway cycle lane

Plans have been put forward to link the two heritage towns of Cashel and Cahir via a cycle ‘greenway’.

Councillors Andy Moloney, Michéal Anglim, and Roger Kennedy all tabled motions at this month’s Tipperary Cahir Cashel municipal district meeting for a cyclepath between the two south Tipperary towns.



Cllr Moloney requested: “that this Council apply for greenway funding to link Cahir and Cashel with a cycle lane to link both castles and tourist towns by bike and enhance tourism and fitness in the district. This was endorsed at a previous meeting of Tipperary Co Council.”



In a joint motion, Cllrs Anglim and Kennedy wrote: “that this Council apply… to link Cahir and Cashel with a cycle lane on the R639 to link both castles and tourist towns by bike and enhance tourism.”



Management responded to both parties: “It’s acknowledged that the concept of a project linking the towns of Cahir and Cashel would be of great benefit to the region by further enhancing the tourists experience and recreational outlets for the people of Tipperary.



“The feasibility of such a project would need to be explored and preliminary designs commissioned. The appropriateness of the project for greenway funding would then need to be assessed. Other possible funding opportunities should also be explored.”