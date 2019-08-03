Tipperary and Fethard do the 'Ned Kelly' Weekend Festival with true spirit of community pride

The Moyglass Ned Kelly Festival Weekend, from July 27 to July 28, brought the Village and surrounding areas to life with a variety of events. The festival was run to raise funds for three deserving charities: C-SAW, IWA (Tipperary Branch) and the Alzheimer Society of Ireland.

The events kicked off on Saturday evening when over fifty tractors took part in our annual ‘Tractor Run’. This was a sight to behold with a huge variety of vintage tractors, some of these machines were seventy-years old and had no problem taking to the road. It was also great to see the run supported by some modern tractors and this gave a great insight into the huge changes that have taken place over the intervening years.

The drivers with no cabs really enjoyed the lovely weather and were able to participate in their shirt sleeves, a welcome change. Ray Walsh led the run with his jeep and flashing lights to warn oncoming traffic. M.G. Ryan was the lead tractor with his Muirhill. The tractors left the village towards Fethard and turned left up Ballybough onto the Killenaule road. Grace Pollard and her family very kindly controlled the traffic at this cross. The run then proceeded into the town and turned right up the Cashel road. Maurice Blake controlled traffic at the Ballroom Cross. The run continued and turned right at Nora Casey’s cross and went through Liam O’Connor’s farm and returned to Moyglass via Farranaleen. Here everyone was treated to food in The Village Inn.

Later on that evening, The Sheehans played to a packed audience in the pub. It was most enjoyable to see and hear the number of local singers who participated. Denis Healy and Michael Boland sang a duet, to be followed by Sean Gleeson, Mary Boland Prendergast, James Gleeson, Kevin McGivern and Paddy Shelley.

Ned Kelly Festival Director, Matty Tynan, making a special presentation to the Ryan family Coolmoyne, marking their 50th Year in business in the area. L to R: M.G. Ryan, Mrs Breda Ryan (mother), Thomas Ryan, Matty Tynan and Larry Ryan. The Ryans first started cutting silage on July 23, 1969, for Timmy Hyde, Camas, Cashel. They cut first silage locally for Jim Barry, Rathbritt, on August 11, 1969, and have continued for the past 50 years.

The Ryan Brothers celebrate 50 years

Sunday morning saw The Ryan Brothers of Coolmoyne Cross, arrive with a cortege of their vintage machinery to celebrate their fifty years of silage cutting. They had the oldest tractor on display, a 1944 Allis Chalmers. Mrs Breda Ryan was on site as was Jim Barry, who was one of their first customers. Matty Tynan, on behalf of Coolmoyne and Moyglass Vintage Club presented a specially commissioned plaque to Toss Ryan, Larry Ryan and M.G, Ryan to mark the occasion. The plaque was hand carved by Bernard Tynan and showed the machines that they used as they commenced in business.

The next event was the cycle run, which saw over forty cyclists leave Moyglass Community Hall in splendid sunshine. They continued into Fethard, Cloneen, Mullinahone and had a welcome pit stop in Ballingarry – thanks to Imelda Goldsboro for organising same. The cyclists returned to Moyglass via Killenaule and were treated to refreshments by Eileen Ryan and Liam Sweeney. Each cyclist received a unique Ned Kelly key ring and certificate.

This was followed by the 5K run/walk, with over 100 enthusiasts taking part. Some enjoyed the chat and the walk and the more serious contestants ran the route in around 25 minutes. Lorcan Lambe was participating in his first 5K and said afterwards, “It was tough but thoroughly enjoyable.” Key rings and certificates were presented to each participant followed by tea and refreshments enjoyed by all in the hall.

Later, the audience were treated to music by Joan O’Brien, Denis Healy, Gerard Healy and Brian Meehan. The Denise Moloney dancers gave an exhibition on the newly erected platform. Thanks to Mark and Adam Tynan who spent many hours preparing the platform.

Displaying their 1942 Crossley Oil Engine at the Ned Kelly Festival in Moyglass are L to R: John Burgess (Piltown), Seamus Dunne (Piltown) and Phil Byrne (Kilsheelan).

Vintage display

The audience were also able to view the vast array of vintage tractors, engines and vintage cars on display all day. It was very heartening to see so many young enthusiasts arrive with their tractors and stay around to chat with other owners. Among the 1950s’ tractors were a 54 David Brown 25D, two Ferguson 20 diesels, Ferguson 20 TVO, 1957 Ferguson FE 35, and a Fordson Dexta. 1960s’ tractors included MF 35, 3 MF 65s, MF 165, David Brown 770, David Brown 880 and a Fordson Super Major. 1970s’ tractors included Ford 4000, Ford 7000, Ford 7600, MF 133,MF 135, MF 165, MF 550, MF 1200, 2 Muirhills and an Ursus C 385. 1980s’ tractors included David Brown, Ford 3000, John Deere 3350, MF 290 and a Zetor Crystal. There was plenty of food and Ice Cream available as well as artisan stalls.

Ned Kelly bank robbery re-enactment

The Ned Kelly re-enactment of the bank robbery at Jerilderie on February 8, 1879, captivated the audience. Many thanks to Anne Williamson for helping with rehearsals and costumes. The people who participated in the scenes were Tom Gilpin, Seamus Barry, Peter Tynan, Alan Burke, Majella Walsh, Ann Marie Bourke, Liam O’Connor, Charles McCarthy, Mary Boland Prendergast, Mary Tynan, Marguerite Tynan, Matty Tynan, Pat O’Loughnan, Helen Guiry and Brian Guiry.

Photographed at the Ned Kelly Festival dog show in Moyglass are L to R: Leah Ryan-Webster holding her dog 'Spot', Orla Tynan holding her dog 'Brady' and Ruby Hall.

Dog Show

The dog show followed, and we are very grateful to John and Marian Smullen of Moyglass Boarding Kennels for looking after the show and their continued sponsorship of rosettes and trophies. Also our thanks to Michael Phillips and Gain Feeds for their support.

The puppy class was won by Mary Flynn with a beautiful Rottweiler pup, who went on to win the best in show. Others to win rosettes were Alan with ‘Bruce’, Eve with ‘Lollipop’, Jamie with ‘Jack’, Leah with ‘Spot’, Orla with ‘Brady’, Kate with ‘Chloe’, a lovely whippet, Sean with ‘J’, and Laura with ‘Penny’. The large dog class was won by Daniel with a terrific looking Rottweiler, Lesley was second with her German shepherd ‘Diesel’. The rescue class was won by Laura with ‘Penny’ and second was Finn with ‘Shaggy’.

‘Mock Wedding’ at Village Inn

The ‘Mock Wedding’ held at the Village Inn, was a truly professional performance and had the audience in stitches. Lesley Entwistle and Lar Fanning deserve great praise for the time and effort that they spent on this fabulous production. I have no doubt that people will want to see this again. The cast for the Mock Wedding were Paddy O’Connor, Alan Bourke, Mary Boland Prendergast, Ken Whelan, Marion Gilpin, Mary B. Ryan. Lar Fanning and Lesly Entwistle. Thanks to all for their help. Sean Ryan provided the sound.

The night rounded off with an auction and raffle and the hamper winners were Nick Bruzon (sponsored by Kenny’s Centra Supermarket), John O’Dwyer (sponsored by Mary Tynan), Pat O’Rourke (sponsored by Majella Walsh) and Billy Ryan (sponsored by Pat Keaveney).

We are very grateful to all those who gave sponsorship and made donations for the event. It is great to see people are willing to help and raise much needed funds for charitable causes.