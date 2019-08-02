Votes of sympathy recognise special contributions to life in Cashel 

Votes of sympathy were extended to the families of recently deceased in Cashel who have made a special contribution to life in the heritage town and beyond, at this month's Tipperary Cashel Cahir municipal district meeting.

Cashel Tipperary Cahir municipal district extended votes of sympathy to the family of the late Dean Philip Knowles, who died on July 2. Cathaoirleach Michael Fitzgerald said Dean Knowles “was involved in all aspects of community life” and “anybody who got to know him, knew him as an absolute gentleman.” Dean Knowles endeared himself to the people of Cashel from all backgrounds.



Tributes were paid to Tom Maher, of Castlemoyle, Boherlahan, Cashel, and Foxrock, Dublin, formerly of Madrid, Spain. Mr Maher was the son of the former MEP and president of the Irish Farmers Association, the late TJ Maher. Mr Maher died on July 25.



Sympathies were extended to the family of the late Denis Heffernan, of Dominic Street, Cashel, who died on July 9, who was an “iconic and integral” part of life in Cashel, said Cllr Fitzgerald. Cllr Declan Burgess added: “he was one of the best ambassadors, working in the Cashel Palace Hotel, entertaining and singing in the Guinness bar.”



A vote of sympathy was extended to the family of the late Brendan Ryan of John Street, who was involved in many of Cashel’s St Patrick’s Day parades, and the Cashel Chamber of Commerce.



Mr Ryan, of Ashmore House, John Street, Cashel and formerly of Carhue Bridge, Dundrum, died on July 25, and is survived by his wife Wally, daughter Tula, sons Michael and Laurence, son-in-law Sean, daughters-in-law Ide and Fon, beloved grandchildren Adam, Ruby and Sarah, sisters Maura, Sr Joan, Teresa and Phil, and a wide circle of friends.

Mr Ryan's Funeral Mass was on Sunday, July 28, in St John the Baptist Church, Cashel at 12 noon followed by burial in St John’s Cathedral Cemetery, John Street.