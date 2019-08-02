Roscrea Heritage Society - National Heritage Week events

National Heritage Week will take place from August 17 – 25.

This nine-day celebration provides a platform for individuals and groups to showcase the natural, built and cultural heritage in and around their locality.

To coincide with National Heritage Week, Roscrea Heritage Society has organised the following events. Note that places are limited and must be booked through Roscrea Heritage Society only.

Monday August 19 – tour of Mount St Joseph Abbey. Meeting point – Rosemary Square, Roscrea. Time 2pm – 5pm.

Father Laurence Walsh OSCO will give an informative guided tour of the Abbey, Sacristy, Chapter Room, cloisters and library. Bus leaves Rosemary Square at 2pm sharp will return at 5pm.

Tuesday August 20 – Rambling House. Venue – Roscrea courthouse. Time 7.30pm - 10pm.

Join Séamus Moloughney, Paddy Curran and friends for an evening of stories, songs and rhymes from the rare ould times. Bring a friend and a song for what promises to be, a very enjoyable evening. All musicians, singers and storytellers most welcome. Limited seating, arrive early to avoid disappointment.

Thursday August 22 – tour of Fancroft Mill and gardens. Time 10.15am – 2pm. Meeting point – Castle Street, Roscrea.

You are invited to explore Marcus and Irene Sweeney's hidden gem, located just 4 km outside Roscrea.

Your visit will include a presentation of the site, guided tour of the mill complex and guided exploration of the extensive gardens. Bus will depart at 10.15am sharp and return to Roscrea at 2pm.

Saturday August 24 – the Lost Words workshop, from 2-3pm and 4-5pm. Venue – John’s Tower, Roscrea Castle.

Join Jacqui Maher for a nature themed workshop, aiming to bring lost words such as acorn and wren back to life through arts and crafts.

The Lost Words book began as a response to the removal of everyday nature words from a widely used children’s dictionary. Among them, ‘acorn’, ‘bluebell’, ‘kingfisher’ and ‘wren’ were removed because those words were not being used enough by children to merit inclusion.

This will be a fun filled workshop to reintroduce these lost words. Suitable for children aged 4 - 12 years. Each child will receive a goody bag.

Sunday August 25 – dancing at the crossroads, organised with Knock GAA. Venue – Knock Village, Roscrea. Time 2-5pm. All our events are free of charge.

Dance your way onto one of five roads leading to Knock Village and enjoy what was once the most popular social event in Ireland. Jigs, Reels, Siege of Ennis & a cupán tae will be served!

Feel free to dress in your best vintage wear to be in with a chance of winning a prize. See how good your aim is on the day with locals hoping you’ll miss hitting the target on the Dunk Tank! Knock GAA (founded in 1928) will also hold an official opening of the 'Ball Wall' with the extremely talented Bonner Maher as guest of honour!

As hurling and camogie have been added to UNESCO'S list of protected cultural activities around the world, it is very fitting to tie in both events & celebrate the best of our Irish Culture. Knock GAA would like to invite all past & present players to this special event. Light refreshments on the day. Musicians, dancers, storytellers & singers all most welcome.

For bookings email roscreaheritagesociety@gmail.com.

Facebook – Roscrea Heritage Society. Phone Pamela Aitken 085) 7114183