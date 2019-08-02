Tributes to retiring judge who sat on Tipperary bench for more than twelve years

Retiring circuit court judge Tom Teehan was the guest of honour at the Tipperary Solicitors Bar Association Mid-Summer Ball at Clonmel's Hotel Minella.

Judge Teehan, who has sat on the bench at Clonmel Circuit Court for more than 12 years, was accompanied by his wife Helen, at the black tie function.

The ball was attended by 110 members of the legal profession from throughout the county as well as representatives of the Courts Service.

Judge Teehan and his wife Helen

Clonmel solicitor Maura Hennessy, president of Tipperary Solicitors Bar Association, made a presentation at the function to Judge Teehan and paid tribute to him for his years of dedicated service to the justice system in Co. Tipperary.

"He was an extremely good, kind, considerate, compassionate judge but also very firm judge," Ms Hennessy told The Nationalist.

Elaine Seymour, James Seymour, county registrar; Michelle O'Connell, state solicitor, North Tipperary, Judge Gerard O'Brien, Helen Teehan, Judge Tom Teehan, Maura Hennessy, president, Tipperary Solicitors Bar Assciation; and Gerard Connolly, office manager

Tributes were also paid to the retiring judge from Castlecomer, Co. Kilkenny by fellow Circuit Court Judge Alice Doyle and Clonmel barrister Johnny Walsh.

Judge Teehan's final sitting on the bench at Clonmel Circuit Court was last Wednesday.

at which further tributes were paid to him.