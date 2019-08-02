Cllr Andy Moloney warns of increase in Lymes disease in Tipperary 

Cllr Andy Moloney has called on Tipperary Cashel Cahir municipal district to make information about lymes disease available at the entry to our most popular woodland walks due to an increase in tick numbers and reported cases of lymes.

Management responded: “our woodland areas are managed by Coillte and/or the National Parks and Wildlife Services. Should the councillors agree, we will forward the motion to the Minister responsible for each service for attention.”