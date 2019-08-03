Clonmel teenager in critical condition at Cork University Hospital after falling ill at Indiependence music festival in Mitchelstown

A Clonmel teenager is in critical condition after suddenly falling ill at the Indiependence music festival in Mitchelstown.

The 19 year old Clonmel UCC student sought medical attention at the festival late on Friday evening after suddenly complaining of feeling unwell.

The teenager,who is a member of the Clonmel Og GAA club and did his Leaving Certificate last year at Clonmel High School was brought to medical staff by concerned friends.

He was immediately treated on site before being rushed by ambulance to Cork University Hospital (CUH).

Unfortunately, his condition deteriorated and he is now understood to be in a critical condition in CUH.

His family were notified and they rushed to Cork be by his hospital bedside.



An Indiependence festival spokesperson confirmed they were aware of the incident.

More than 15,000 music fans are attending the Mitchelstown event which is being headlined by Bastille and Lewis Capaldi.

In a social media posting as the festival opened, the organisers issued a welfare message about "a bad batch of something in the campsite."

"We have reports of a bad batch of something in the campsite - do not consume any substance that you are unsure about. It has the potential to make you very sick. Please be careful and look after each other," it urged.

A similar welfare alert was issued by CUH on social media.

"CUH has received patients with very severe illness from taking Ecstasy at the Indie19 festival in Mitchelstown," the hospital posted on Twitter.

"We are aware that a text message was issued to attendees concerning reports of a bad batch of something on the campsite. Please circulate and to all attending stay safe."

"A 19 year old male reported to medical (staff) on Friday evening and was treated on site by a doctor before being transferred to CUH where his condition is being monitored," the spokesperson said.

"We do not have any further information at this time."