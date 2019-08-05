Tipperary people really want to win-a-gaff in Cork

Organisers of the #WinAGaff competition - where the lucky winner will get a brand new home in Cork worth almost €300,000 - have identified the top locations for ticket sales both at home in Ireland and abroad.

And Tipperary is in the top five in the country.

The #WinAGaff competition is part of a fundraising initiative on behalf of Cork City FC, Douglas GAA club and Kinsale AFC, with funds being distributed to develop facilities at each for all age levels.

Cork is by far the most popular place where tickets have been bought, followed by Dublin, Kerry, Tipperary and Limerick.

However, the competition organisers say they’ve been surprised by the levels of interest from overseas. The demand for tickets has been strongest in Britain, Australia, the USA, Canada and Germany. Sales have even been recorded in UAE, Thailand, Brazil and South Korea.

The “Gaff” in question is a brand new 75 square metre, two bedroom apartment in the highly sought after suburb of Ballintemple in Cork city.

The property will be presented to the winner in pristine quality, complete with contemporary built-in kitchen, appliances, wardrobes, double-glazed Alu-clad windows and a landscaped patio.

Paul Wycherley, General Manager, Cork City Football Club said: “There has been huge support for the competition, that proves the point that people around the world think that €100 would be tremendous value for a brand new home. However, the time to announce the winner is fast approaching. Such is demand, we might even reach the maximum number of tickets in the draw by early September, so if people have not yet entered for this amazing price, the window of opportunity is closing.”

A ticket for the draw costs €100, but a maximum of just 9,000 tickets are being put up for sale. The lucky winner of the apartment will be drawn in a grand prize raffle later in 2019.

Douglas GAA plans to use the proceeds to develop floodlighting and improvements to its pitch, while Cork City will invest in its youth academy and community projects. Kinsale AFC says the money raised will improve its ageing facilities, after the numbers involved in the club trebled in just five years.

While “The Gaff” is the main prize on offer, the runner-up will be given a different set of keys. The second prize on offer in the draw is a brand new five door Toyota Yaris Terra, provided by Lehane Motors. Third prize is €1,000 in cash.

TOP COUNTY FOR WIN-A-GAFF ENTRIES

1) Cork

2) Dublin

3) Kerry

4) Tipperary

5) Limerick

TOP OVERSEAS COUNTRIES FOR WIN-A-GAFF ENTRIES

1) Britain

2) Australia

3) USA

4) Canada

5) Germany