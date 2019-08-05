Clonmel teenager who became unwell at music festival has died

A young Clonmel man who became unwell at a music festival over the weekend has died.

Nineteen year old Jack Downey died at Cork University hospital.

He was taken to hospital after falling ill at the Indiependence festival in Mitchelstown on Saturday.

A special mass organised by Clonmel Og GAA Club to pray for Jack's recovery will still go ahead this evening at 7.30pm.

In a message on its Facebook page, the club said - “Our worst fears were realised this afternoon with the news that Jack Downey passed away in the company of his parents. We are devastated and will have more to say in time. The mass this evening goes ahead and all are welcome. At a time like this we need to be strong and there for each other”.

Jack was a student at University College Cork and a former pupil of Clonmel High School.