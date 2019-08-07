Decision due on Thurles Lidl plans

A planning decision is due next Monday that could transform the heart of Thurles.

Tipperary Co Council is due to rule on whether German retail giant Lidl Ireland GmbH can progress with new plans for a store on the site of the old Erin Food factory on the Slievenamon Road, Thurles.

Submissions or observations have been made by Tesco Ireland Limited, the HSE, and Transport Infrastructure Ireland.

The plans were lodged on December 21 last year, and a decision is due by August 12 next. Further information was received on June 18.

The plans consist of the demolition of the former Erin Food factory, followed by the construction of a supermarket discount foodstore with an off-licence area, consisting of 2,268 sqms; café/restaurant building of 193 sqms; a three-storey office building with a floor area of 5,542 sqms; an ESB substation; and new access arrangements to Slievenamon Road (N62) and Clongour Road to provide a lighted junction with all associated works.

The car park will have 305 parking spaces, including 15 mobility impaired spaces, 15 electric vehicle charging spaces, and 64 cycle parking spaces.