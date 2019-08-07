Caught In The Act starring Conal Gallen in Brú Ború, Cashel

Award winning comedian, Conal Gallen is bringing his brand new Comedy Play, Caught In The Act, to Brú Ború this Autumn.

Conal and his son Rory Gallen have teamed up once again and come up with a rib splittingly, fast paced outrageous comedy that will have you laughing out loud.

Caught In The Act is a laugh a minute comedy play “filled to the hoozle” with laughter and craic with a bit of mystery thrown in for good measure!

In true Conal Gallen fashion there is always a few surprises thrown in – most of the time the cast get the biggest surprise of all!

Conal has kept the well loved Bridie, Willie, Dick, Betty and the infamous Father ‘Big Mad Micky’ O’Reilly and added a few new faces with a certain je ne sais quoi!

Three actors playing the part of nine characters, a hilariously funny plot, a night of laughter and craic no to be missed!

Starring: Conal Gallen, Paddy McMenamin, Jack Quinn.

Age recommendation 16+

Date: Friday, September 27 at 8pm. Price for adult, €25. Phone 062 61122 or email eolas@bruboru.ie