County Tipperary family celebrate 'Happy Noughty' birthdays

Seven members of the extended family of the late Maggie and Laurence Kenny, from Hillview, The Green, Fethard, who celebrated their ‘Noughty' birthday this year, photographed at the second family 'Zero Party' gathering at Slievenamon Golf Club. From left:: John Kenny, holding baby Oisin Kenny, Joe Kenny, Martin Jenson, Catherine Kearney holding baby Éadaoin Greaney, and Michael Kenny.

Ten years ago, on Sunday, August 2, 2009, members of the extended Kenny family, The Green, enjoyed a memorable gathering at Slievenamon Golf Club.

That year nine members of the family celebrated ‘Noughty’ birthdays – Mary was 80; Joe 70; Michael 60; daughter and niece, Catherine 50; nephews Gary 40 and John 30; Grandnieces Chelsea and Kelda and Grandnephew Martin were 10 – and it was decided to organise a party to mark this significant situation. A group photograph taken that day is a special one treasured by family members.

Ten years have obviously passed since then so on Sunday last, the Kennys gathered once again to celebrate the ‘Noughty’ birthdays.

AND A WELCOME TO SOME NEW MEMBERS TOO

As well as acknowledging the birthdays it was an ideal opportunity to welcome new members who have joined the family in the intervening years – Milly, Eleanor, Amy, Ruby, Christopher, Darren, Fionn, Oscar, Ciara, Joe and Ruairi. Significantly, three new babies have been born this year – Oisin, Leah and Eadaoin – so we are assured that the ‘Noughty’ birthdays can continue to be celebrated in the Kenny family for many decades to come.

Special mention was given to the most senior member, Kathleen, who was presented with a posy of flowers to signify her presence to the delight of everyone. The event was very much enjoyed by all present. It was wonderful to have everyone together, cousins mingling and reminiscing and the newer generations meeting and creating bonds that should last their lifetime.

A special occasion that marked not only the birthdays but also celebrated the true significance of family. “Happy ‘Noughty’ Birthday” to the relevant ones and we can but ponder what the future holds for when in ten years-time it can all be done again.