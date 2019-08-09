Cashel Arts Fest to showcase work of Pádraig Ó Mathúna, silversmith, goldsmith, painter and enamellist

Cashel Arts Festival is truly delighted and honoured to be able to announce the following retrospective exhibition as part of this year's festival line up.

Pádraig Ó Mathúna: silversmith, goldsmith, painter and enamellist.

Cashel native, Pádraig Ó Mathúna first taught himself silversmithing by closely studying ancient metalwork in the National Museum while he was studying pharmacy.

He went on to become one of Ireland's foremost craftspeople–as silversmith, goldsmith, painter and enamellist. Pieces of his work can be found in the National Museum of Ireland, in the Vatican Collection, in private, corporate and church collections, both nationally and internationally.

And, of course, go into any jewellery box in Cashel and you will most likely find one of his pieces!

Pádraig passed away in January this year and Cashel Arts Festival are honoured to present this retrospective exhibition. This may be the last chance to see this many of his pieces in one location and an opportunity not to be missed.