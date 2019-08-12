Green light for Lidl to revamp Erin Foods factory site in Thurles

The derelict Erin Foods factory site in the heart of Thurles is set to be transformed following the news that German retail giant Lidl has been the given the green light to build a discount foodstore in its place.

The plans have been welcomed as a huge vote of confidence in the future of Thurles by Cllr Michéal Lowry and the Thurles Chamber of Commerce. The plans also entail the construction of a new office building and the first phase of an inner relief road.

The new store will employ about 60 people if the plans are not appealed, while the existing Lidl in the Abbey road will be put to a new use.

“For years, this was a derelict site, and it gave a bad impression,” said Cllr Lowry. “It’s actually going to potentially breathe new life into the town.”

