Carrick-on-Suir’s Leaving Cert students celebrate their results

Carrick-on-Suir’s Leaving Cert students celebrate their results

Mick Walsh, principal of Carrick-on-Suir's Edmund Rice Secondary School, congratulating Tom Parle, who received the school's top results in the Leaving Cert

Students flocked to Carrick-on-Suir’s three secondary schools today (Tuesday) to collect their Leaving Cert exam results. 

Edmund Rice Secondary School  Principal Mick Walsh is pictured above congratulating Thomas Parle, who received the school's top  Leaving Cert results. Thomas plans to study Financial Mathematics and Actuarial Science at UCC. 

Check out this and other photos of Carrick-on-Suir’s Leaving Cert students from Edmund Rice Secondary School, Comeragh College and Scoil Mhuire Secondary School collecting their exam results in this week’s printed edition of The Nationalist in local shops tomorrow morning (Wednesday). 