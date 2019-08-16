Tipperary IFA presidential candidate calls for €100m beef cash to be paid

Tipperary IFA presidential candidate and national treasurer Tim Cullinan has called for the immediate payout of the €100m compensation package for beef and suckler farmers up to May of this year.

“The whole industry is in free fall and if the €100m Brexit fund is paid out immediately it will put some confidence into mart sales and store prices,” he said at Tullamore Show.

He said that the announcement of a €100m Brexit fund was late coming in the first place, given the scale and duration of the beef crisis, and any further delay was “intolerable and unnecessary”.

Mr Cullinan called on Minister Creed to instruct his Department to immediately pay out the money promised to farmers during the local elections in May.

Meanwhile, Ifac, the farming, food and agribusiness professional services firm, is encouraging beef farmers to apply for the Beef Exceptional Aid Measure Scheme (BEAM) if it’s relevant to them.

"Before the Scheme opens next week, beef farmers need to review all the details to check if it’s available to them and that they are happy to fulfil the stated conditions. If they do meet the criteria, and conditions of the Scheme, they should apply online so that they don’t miss out on this opportunity for financial support," said Cillian Denn at ifac’s office in Cahir.