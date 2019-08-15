Medieval war re-enactment to take place in Tipperary castle this weekend

Carrick-on-Suir's Ormond Castle will be taking visitors back in time to Medieval Ireland during National Heritage Week, which starts this weekend.

The castle's Heritage Week programme of events kicks off with Dr Louise Nugent's talk on Pilgrimage in Medieval Ireland this Saturday, August 17 at 11.30am. It is essential to book your place at this free event.

It will be followed by a Medieval warfare re-enactment at the historic site on Sunday, August 18 between 2.30pm and 4.30pm.

Hidden in Plain Sight is the subject of the first of the castle's free Heritage Week tours. it takes place next Monday, August 19 at 2pm.

The second tour called Ormond Castle Tales is on Wednesday, August 21 at 3pm while another tour titled Scandalous will take place at the Castle on Friday, August 23 at 3pm.

All these tours are free of charge but you must book your place in advance.

Admission to the castle will be free on Sunday, August 25 and there will be free guided tours from 10am to 5.15pm.

To book your place at a Heritage Week event at Ormond Castle contact (051) 640787.