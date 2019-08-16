Carrick-on-Suir Musical Society organises launch night for upcoming shows

Carrick-on-Suir Musical Society will host a launch and information night for its autumn pantomime Cinderella and 2020 annual show Oklahoma at the Strand Theatre on Wednesday, August 28 at 7.30pm.

The information night will be for anyone interested in getting involved in both shows. All are welcome.

Cinderella will be staged at the Strand Theatre from October 16 to 20 while the Society's production of Rogers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma will be staged at the theatre from Saturday, February 29 to Satudray, March 1, 2020.