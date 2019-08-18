SPORT
Twitter explodes as Tipperary crowned All-Ireland champions
Tipperary won the All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship final on Sunday afternoon, beating Kilkenny on a scoreline of 3-25 to 0-20.
Twitter has gone into meltdown, with Tipperary supporters at home and abroad lauding Liam Sheedy's men.
Here's the best of the reaction:
Tipp deserve this! Always love KK #AllIrelandFinal As our daughter says......I wish both could win mammy! #TippvKilkenny— Sinéad O'Flynn (@NeadyCillDara) August 18, 2019
It’s all over, Tipp majestic. All Ireland Hurling Champions 2019 and taking Liam McCarthy back to the Premier county. Congratulations.— The Lady Sindy (@TheLadySindy) August 18, 2019
Hard luck the Cats. #AllIrelandFinal
Lads clear the M8. I think #LiamMcCarthy is on his way to #Tipp #KKvTipp #HurlingToTheCore #hurlingfinal #AllIrelandFinal @TipperaryGAA @TippFMSport— Sean Hickey (instagram seanhickeya) (@seanhickey1) August 18, 2019
Wow! Enjoyed that. Those Maher boys are class #AllIrelandFinal— Gem (@belfastgem) August 18, 2019
Paidi Maher, absolute BEAST #TippvKilkenny #AllIrelandFinal— David Elebert (@davidelebert25) August 18, 2019
ALL IRELAND CHAMPS well deserved lads! So proud #AllIrelandFinal— Aoife✨ (@Kelly_Aoifex) August 18, 2019
Delighted for #Tipp great win #AllIrelandFinal— Michael Mahony (@michaelmahony01) August 18, 2019
Yup ya boya Tipp! #AllIrelandFinal— Erín Ní hAílín (@Missnihailin59) August 18, 2019
Huge congratulations to @TipperaryGAA on their impressive #AllIrelandFinal victory, and commiserations to @KilkennyCLG who battled so bravely #GAA #Hurling— Cork GAA Chairperson (@CorkGAAChair) August 18, 2019
Nothing beats beating them there #AllIrelandFinal #TippvKilkenny #HonTipp pic.twitter.com/auSBqQuEld— Marita Moloney (@MaritaMoloney) August 18, 2019
There’s a reason Tipp known as the Premier County. #AllIrelandFinal pic.twitter.com/usGEJzvVOa— Jon Williams (@WilliamsJon) August 18, 2019
Congratulations Tipperary that 2nd half performance was truly amazing. Deserved Champions!! #AllIrelandHurlingFinal #KKvTipp #SundayGame #AllIrelandFinal #TippvKilkenny— Noel Mc Govern (@noelmickedy) August 18, 2019
Seamie Callanan. Captain. Leader. Legend.— Steve McGrath ⚪ (@djstevemcgrath) August 18, 2019
#AllIrelandFinal #tippvkk #Tipperary #hurling #GAA pic.twitter.com/1he29TJZnJ
We're two happy chaps at the full time whistle!!! Brilliant to commentate on the #AllIrelandFinal with @WoodlockJames #Tipp #Champions pic.twitter.com/wvmKbhllaA— Stephen Gleeson (@StephenGleeson_) August 18, 2019
TIPP TIPP TIPP Welcome home Liam MacCarthy #premiercounty #AllIrelandFinal pic.twitter.com/05m5FvtcB8— Shauna McDaniel (@Shauna_McDaniel) August 18, 2019
Liam Sheedy given a huge ovation as he guides Tipperary to the All-Ireland title in his first year back in the job pic.twitter.com/J2sSSlJ5Ho— The Sunday Game (@TheSundayGame) August 18, 2019
Seamus Callanan lifts the Liam MacCarthy Cup for Tipperary pic.twitter.com/s90Cu3wOnV— The Sunday Game (@TheSundayGame) August 18, 2019
