Twitter explodes as Tipperary crowned All-Ireland champions

Tipperary won the All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship final on Sunday afternoon, beating Kilkenny on a scoreline of 3-25 to 0-20.

Twitter has gone into meltdown, with Tipperary supporters at home and abroad lauding Liam Sheedy's men.

Here's the best of the reaction:

Tipp deserve this! Always love KK #AllIrelandFinal As our daughter says......I wish both could win mammy! #TippvKilkenny — Sinéad O'Flynn (@NeadyCillDara) August 18, 2019

It’s all over, Tipp majestic. All Ireland Hurling Champions 2019 and taking Liam McCarthy back to the Premier county. Congratulations.

Hard luck the Cats. #AllIrelandFinal — The Lady Sindy (@TheLadySindy) August 18, 2019

Wow! Enjoyed that. Those Maher boys are class #AllIrelandFinal — Gem (@belfastgem) August 18, 2019

ALL IRELAND CHAMPS well deserved lads! So proud #AllIrelandFinal — Aoife✨ (@Kelly_Aoifex) August 18, 2019

Yup ya boya Tipp! #AllIrelandFinal — Erín Ní hAílín (@Missnihailin59) August 18, 2019

There’s a reason Tipp known as the Premier County. #AllIrelandFinal pic.twitter.com/usGEJzvVOa — Jon Williams (@WilliamsJon) August 18, 2019

Liam Sheedy given a huge ovation as he guides Tipperary to the All-Ireland title in his first year back in the job pic.twitter.com/J2sSSlJ5Ho — The Sunday Game (@TheSundayGame) August 18, 2019