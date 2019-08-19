Tipperary IFA presidential candidate says factory penalties have cost farmers over €33m

With talks on the beef crisis due to resume this Monday, IFA presidential candidate Tim Cullinan has said that detailed analysis carried out by him has established that penalties imposed by factories cost farmers over €33m last year.

Mr Cullinan’s detailed analysis of how beef and suckler farmers are being penalised by the factories was published in advance of the recommencement of negotiations between the factories and farmers this morning.

“The factory-imposed restrictions on age, the time spent on the farm and the number of movements cost beef and suckler farmers over €17m alone in 2018. In addition, the denial of the 12 cent/kilo quality assurance payment cost farmers over €16m last year, a total of €33.5m in one year," said the Tipperary farmer and IFA national treasurer.

“Unless ABP, Dawn Meats and Kepak produce substantial new money to fix the grid, there will be no gain for farmers. Beef farmers’ losses are mounting and there is no evidence yet that the beef processors are taking the situation seriously or showing any commitment to sustain producers through a very difficult period," said Mr Cullinan.

He said that "tinkering with the grid" was not a solution without new money. Over €30m is required to fix the grid problem.

Mr Cullinan met beef farmers from across Cork, Limerick, Tipperary and Clare at Cappamore Agricultural Show on Saturday.