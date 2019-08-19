Tipperary deaths: Portroe mourns passing of Fr Tom Seymour

The parish of Portroe and the wider parishes of the Nenagh area were in mourning this week following the death of former parish priest Fr Tom Seymour.

Fr Seymour, who was born in 1935, entered the priesthood in June 1961 in Cathedral of the Assumption, Carlow. His first Mass was in his native Portroe on June 11, 1961.

He was born in Lansdown, Portroe, Nenagh, and educated at the local national school before completing his second level education at St Flannan's Colege, Ennis and his studies at St Patrick's College, Carlow.

Before his retirement in 2012, Fr Seymour served in Annaclone, Banbridge, County Down, 1961-1965; Banbridge, County Down, 1965-1969; Borrisokane Parish and Community College, 1969-1981; Lorrha / Rathcabbin, 1981-1987; Roscrea, 1987-1994.

He was appointed parish priest in Broadford, County Clare, from 1994 to 1998, and served as PP in Terryglass, 1998-2002, and Nenagh, 2002-2008 before serving as AP in Nenagh from 2008 to 2012.

Fr Seymour passed away peacefully on August 18 in Milford Care Centre, Limerick.

He was predeceased by his parents James and Johanna; brothers Liam, Michael, Paddy and Jimmy. Deeply regretted by his loving family brothers Denis and John (Jack) (Kilkenny); sisters-in-law Norah and Anna, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, Bishop Fintan Monahan, priests and religious in Killaloe Diocese, relatives, friends and parishoners of the various parishes that he administered.

Reposing this Tuesday at St Mary of the Rosary Church, Nenagh, from 4pm with prayers at 8pm. Concelebrated Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 2pm, followed by burial in Castletown Cemetery, Portroe.

Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre.