Public viewing of draft plans for recreation park near Rock of Cashel

A public consultation in relation to draft plans that have been prepared for a Cashel recreation and tourism park, will be held this Wednesday, August 21, in Brú Ború cultural centre between 11am and 4.30pm.

“You are invited to see the draft plans and share your views with the consultants,” says Cllr Declan Burgess.

The draft plans will continue to be on public display in Brú Ború cultural centre from August 21 to 28, and the public can also provide further feedback on this exciting opportunity for the town during this period by emailing info@paulhogarth.com

Tipperary County Council has appointed consultants, led by the Paul Hogarth Company, to work with the community and the planning authority to progress the design of a recreation and tourism park between the Rock of Cashel and the town.

The Paul Hogarth Company can also be contacted at (0)1 897 0272.