Thurles family’s relief after retrofit grants fiasco

A Thurles family who narrowly escaped being left effectively homeless due to a surprise cut in government funding for an energy retrofit scheme, are now relieved that the Minister has overruled the decision and will continue to process their application.

Aidan O’Donnell and his wife Áíne had applied through a contractor for €45,000 in funding to deep retrofit their dream home in Killinan, Thurles, and say they were reassured and encouraged to do so time and again by the government’s own energy agency, the Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland (SEAI).

“In order to undertake this work, we applied to the deep retrofit scheme from the SEAI, and got in contact with a contracting company on their registered list of contractors to do the work,” says Aidan.“The grant covers 50% of the costs of the energy upgrade, including doors and windows. Heating system upgrades and other major aspects of energy improvements are also covered. The grant deadline for this round of funding was July 19. Our application was in on time, to the relevant standard, and submitted through the contractor as per the system. However, the grant stipulates that all money received MUST be spent and all works done by early October.”

The young family had to move out of their home, and into Aidan’s mother-in-law's house while their own home is completely gutted and reconditioned from top to bottom.

